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Diplo – Keep Your Head Up
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Diplo shares “Keep Your Head Up,” a new single out now via Mad Decent and the second track released from the forthcoming companion project born from his Diplo’s Run Club event series. He premiered the song live at the sold-out Los Angeles installment of the Run Club on November 8, the third straight sellout for the series after New York and San Francisco. Diplo describes the track as an anthem that gets him out of bed and on a run when the tank is low — a reminder of how far he has come and how bright the future looks. It follows “Let Me Cook” with A$AP Ferg, released ahead of the New York race, and continues a run of high-energy records built to fuel the runners and athletes who have made the Run Club a community of more than 315,000 fans.