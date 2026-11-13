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Desiigner – Late Night
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Desiigner returns with Late Night, a five-song EP released November 6, 2026 through LOD Entertainment. The Brooklyn rapper handles the entire project solo — no features across its five tracks and roughly ten minutes of runtime — keeping the focus on the melodic, high-energy delivery that first carried him from “Panda” and “Tiimmy Turner” to national attention. The set opens with “Cut Different” and moves through “Switches,” “Yeah Yeah” and “Where The Party At” before closing with the title track, “Late Night,” produced by Menace. Desiigner announced the EP himself on release day, and the compact format suits the concept: a tight, after-hours run sequenced to build toward the title song. Late Night continues the independent chapter Desiigner has been building under the LOD banner, following his run with GOOD Music and Def Jam that produced the L.O.D. EP in 2018. Rather than a full album cycle, the EP plays as a focused statement — five records, one voice, and a mood held from the first track to the last.