undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Daddy Yankee, Bizarrap – Pa Què Llorar
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Daddy Yankee teams with Bizarrap for “Pa Què Llorar,” a new official music video released November 13, 2026, on Daddy Yankee’s official YouTube channel. The collaboration pairs two major Latin music names, with Bizarrap joining Daddy Yankee for the song’s visual presentation. The video arrives under the title “Daddy Yankee + Bizarrap ‘Pa Què Llorar’ (Official Music Video)” and is available to watch on YouTube. Fans can follow Daddy Yankee through the links shared with the release, including TikTok @daddyyankee and www.daddyyankee.com, for more updates connected to the new video.