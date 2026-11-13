undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sleepy Hallow – STILL SLEEP ??
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Sleepy Hallow returns with Still Sleep ??, a new album released November 13, 2026. The Brooklyn drill rapper delivers an extended 23-track project, opening with ‘Lonelee’ and ‘Nonchalant’ before Loe Shimmy joins him on ‘Fallin.’ Davido features on ‘Sad Face,’ giving the album a notable cross-continental collaboration partway through the sequence. Further tracks include ‘Dirty Dan’ and ‘Loaded,’ and the album closes with ‘X’s and O’s’ as its 23rd and final song. Still Sleep ?? is Sleepy Hallow’s latest full-length statement and one of the longest rap projects in a crowded November 13 release week that also brought new albums from Offset, Westside Gunn and Wiz Khalifa. At 23 tracks, the album gives listeners an extended run of material from one of New York drill’s most recognizable voices, with collaborations including Loe Shimmy and Davido placed inside the larger sequence, alongside further features from Kyle Richh, DDG, Annalise Azadian and ffawty. The complete album is available below through the official streaming player, presented in full and in order, from the opening tracks through the Loe Shimmy and Davido features to the closing song.