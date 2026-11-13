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Tone Stith & Muni Long – Fly (Remix)
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Tone Stith returns with “Fly (Remix),” a new version of his No. 1 single featuring Grammy Award winner Muni Long, out now via MNRK Music Group. The original “Fly” has amassed over 17 million streams and spent four consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, with Apple Music also spotlighting the record in its Lyrics campaign. On the remix, Muni Long steps into the world of “Fly” with her signature charisma and powerhouse vocals, making the record feel bigger and warmer while keeping the smooth, soulful R&B appeal that made the original a hit. Muni arrives with a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance for “Hrs & Hrs” and more than 300 million Spotify streams on “Made For Me.” The remix lands as Stith takes “Fly” to the stage, following standout sets at the KJLH Taste of Soul festival in Los Angeles and Violet Vibes in Washington, D.C.