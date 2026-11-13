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2 Chainz – Situation
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
2 Chainz brings together an all-star lineup on ‘Situation,’ his new single released November 13, 2026 on Million Dollar Habits and EMPIRE. Big Sean, Erykah Badu and Aasher Saintt all feature on the record, which runs 2 minutes and 38 seconds. The song is produced by Statik Selektah and built on a sample of Badu’s ‘Next Lifetime,’ from her 1997 debut album Baduizm, with Aasher Saintt singing the hook. ‘Situation’ is the latest preview of Playaz Only Live Once, 2 Chainz’s upcoming 18-song album produced entirely by Statik Selektah and due December 4, 2026, where the single appears as track eight. The official player is below.