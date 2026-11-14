undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Seahawks travel plans for Raiders game uncertain after FAA orders, lifts nationwide ground stop
By Mookie Alexander,12 days ago
The Seahawks are scheduled to fly to Las Vegas on Saturday, but the FAA grounding flights for several hours on Friday may impact the team. The Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium for their final game before their bye week, but there will need to be extra monitoring of their flight schedule heading into Saturday.