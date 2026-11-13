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Lower Your Energy Bills: Resources and Tips
8 days ago
Boston Community Choice Electricity (BCCE) BCCE is a City program providing residents and businesses with affordable electricity. Over 200,000 Boston households and businesses are currently enrolled, saving residents an average of $150 a year. Our rates are locked in for two years and are currently more affordable than Eversource Basic Service. There are no contract or termination fees. You can join or leave BCCE at any point.