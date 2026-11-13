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One Loud F-250: A Bagged Diesel That Means Business
5 days ago
AS SEEN IN OUR DIESEL WORLD OCTOBER 2026 ISSUE – Buy Now!. Codey Davis didn’t set out to build a trailer queen; he built a hangout rig for the whole crew. The Arizona-based quality inspector (and Severed Ties member) put three years and close to fifty grand into his ’99 Ford F-250 so he could roll with friends and family, cruise around at shows, and turn heads the second it hits the pavement. Codey’s wife, Sarah, was in his corner the whole time, and that support shows from front to back.