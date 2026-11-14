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Winnebago County executive signs 2027 budget
By Jason Zimmerman,12 days ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) — Winnebago County Executive Gordon Hintz signed the county’s 2027 budget Friday morning, just over two weeks after the County Board passed it. The budget focused on maintaining funding for core services as costs rise and revenue is restricted. It also includes funding for a new highway building. The existing building is 35 years old, and Hintz said it is obsolete from an operational standpoint. That affects anyone driving on county roads.
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