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Matt Damon’s WWII Masterpiece Is Still His Greatest Movie 28 Years Later
By Victoria Luxford,12 days ago
There have been many high points in Matt Damon’s filmography, from soaring epics like The Odyssey to tense dramas such as The Departed, as well as action spectaculars like the Bourne franchise. One movie made relatively early in his career, however, stands out as one of his all-time classics. Saving Private Ryan, directed by Steven Spielberg, staked its claim as one of the most impactful war movies of all time when it was released in 1998 and, nearly three decades later, has lost none of its mastery.