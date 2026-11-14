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Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere Is Fantasy’s Most Ambitious Universe, and It All Connects
By Dawson Nyffenegger,12 days ago
Fantasy literature is more popular than ever, and the medium is always changing. Previously, it was considered "for nerds" and was a fairly niche community. In the 21st Century, however, things have opened up quite a bit, and fantasy literature has become much more mainstream and celebrated, and rightfully so, likely because it provides a method of escapism, free from the mundanity of everyday life.