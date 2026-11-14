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Community reacts to no criminal charges being filed in Stryker crash
11 days ago
McPherson community continues supporting Stryker crash families as driver faces no charges. Sedgwick County authorities concluded a woman driver who caused a fatal vehicle incident did not act intentionally or with impairment, attributing the crash to likely falling asleep at the wheel, which left some McPherson residents disheartened as no criminal charges will be pursued.