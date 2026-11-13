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Students Develop Uncrewed Search-and-Rescue Systems Through Navy NEEC Partnership
By Edited By:,7 days ago
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student Garrison Ottolini positions and secures the MOB-SEA capstone team’s uncrewed surface vessel before a man-overboard search test at the university’s pool in Daytona Beach, Florida. The project explores how uncrewed surface vessels can support maritime search-and-rescue operations through the Naval Engineering Education Consortium. (Image credit: Monica Garcia, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University)