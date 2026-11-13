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DNV and Menon Economics Rank Singapore Top Maritime City for 2026
By Edited By:,7 days ago
The 2026 LMC report from DNV and Menon Economics ranks Singapore as the world’s top maritime city. (Image credit: DNV) Singapore, which has held the top position since the first edition of the report in 2015, combines large managed and owner-controlled fleets with a globally important port, strong liner connectivity, alternative-fuel bunkering capability, and a wide range of maritime services.