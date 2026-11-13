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KONGSBERG and Navantia Sign MoU to Integrate HUGIN AUVs into Submarines
By Edited By:,8 days ago
KONGSBERG and Navantia have formalized a partnership to integrate HUGIN AUVs and advanced sonar systems into conventional submarines. (Image credit: KONGSBERG) The Norwegian and Spanish companies signed the MoU at the Euronaval trade show in Paris on November 4. According to the agreement, the companies will seek to identify joint development opportunities, promote technological innovation, and pursue collaborative projects that enhance submarine and underwater capabilities through advanced systems integration.