undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MEGA trims 20% of staff while betting $30M on new AI products
By Cryptopolitan,12 days ago
On November 13, MEGA, previously known as MegaETH Foundation, reduced around 20% of its staff, just three days after allocating $30 million for the development of new products. The layoff included personnel who developed its Ethereum layer-2 blockchain, wallet, and wider ecosystem. Now, MEGA is preparing to launch its AI inference marketplace in December amid its expansion plans.