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Hot Shooting From Deep Powers No. 10 Women's Basketball Past IU Southeast
12 days ago
MARION, Ind. — Indiana Wesleyan Women's Basketball rolled past Indiana University Southeast, 91-50, on Friday in I Am Third Arena to improve to 6-0. The Wildcats shot a season-best 53.3% (16-of-30) from 3-point range, including 7-of-8 in the fourth quarter, while their bench contributed 57 points. IWU held the Grenadiers to 30.8% shooting from the field. Vanessa Rosswurm led the Wildcats with 14 points off the bench, and Kennedy Fuelling scored all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter.