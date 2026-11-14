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Level 1 Arcade Bar Trades Pita Jungle for Pinball on Tempe's Mill Avenue
By Aisha Khan,12 days ago
A former Pita Jungle space on Tempe's Mill Avenue has a new identity: Level 1 Arcade Bar opened its latest Valley location on Friday, Nov. 13, bringing 22 arcade games, 13 pinball machines, food and cocktails to the 5,500-square-foot spot at University Drive and Mill Avenue. The bar is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and its grand opening celebration kicked off at 8 p.m. Friday with food and drink specials, giveaways and live music.