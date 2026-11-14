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Carmen Lands on Tempe's Mill Avenue With Tiki Bars and Coastal Mexican Tacos
By Kim Tran,12 days ago
A new coastal Mexican restaurant and bar called Carmen opened this week on the southwest corner of Mill Avenue and Sixth Street in downtown Tempe, bringing tiki huts, bamboo accents and tropical plants to a stretch of the street that's been reshuffling its lineup of restaurants and bars. The concept comes from veteran restaurateur Julian Wright, who's built a reputation around town with other spots before turning this corner into his latest project.