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Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo dominate Cavaliers in 133-121 loss in Miami
By Corey Walsh,12 days ago
The Cavaliers currently don’t have the interior defense to hold the fort against Miami’s All-Star frontcourt. The Miami Heat probably salivated when they saw the injury report and noted the lack of bigs on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster. Evan Mobley was announced out on Thursday with a toe injury. Early on, it looked as if they would be able to survive his absence on Friday night. However, as the game progressed in Miami, the issues only compounded.