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No. 2 Rifle Wraps Up Fall at West Virginia Fall Classic
12 days ago
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The No. 2 Ole Miss rifle program is set for the final competition in 2026, traveling to Morgantown, W. Va., for the West Virginia Fall Classic. The event features the Rebels (8-0, 5-0 PRC) competing against the top programs in the nation, facing off against No. 1 West Virginia (7-1, 2-0 GARC), No. 6 Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 GARC), No. 8 TCU (5-3, 2-1 PRC) and No. 12 Nebraska (3-5, 1-1 PRC).