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FAA investigates nationwide flight disruption as travelers face lingering delays
By Miracle Garrett,12 days ago
FAA lifts nationwide ground stop following air traffic control communication outage. Oklahoma City - Thousands of travelers were left stranded across the country after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop disrupting flights, federal officials say problems with outdated air traffic control equipment is to blame. U.S. Transportation...