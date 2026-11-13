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We've Been Here The Whole Time! A Not So Sacred Guide to All Things Native America
10 days ago
What would happen if The Onion's writers' room wrote a book about Indian Country? No, seriously. What if?. We’ve Been Here The Whole Time! A Not So Sacred Guide to All Things Native America is a funny and deeply informative comedy satire book about Native American history and modern issues likely left out of your high school's lesson plans. Illustrated in an irreverent textbook-meets-notebook style by Diné artist Julie Fiveash, We've Been Here the Whole Time! walks you through a wide range of misconceptions, weird questions, and even weirder assumptions, covering everything from Pocahontas and sports mascots to ancestry claims and the Land Back movement.