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Montana’s future agricultural leaders gather in Billings to sharpen skills through REAL Montana program
8 days ago
JM Peck of Melrose, president of his family’s Trapper Creek Ranch and a member of the Montana Farm Bureau Board of Directors. Peck brings firsthand experience in cattle ranching and agricultural leadership to the program. Through REAL Montana, he has the opportunity to learn more about industries beyond ranching and connect with people who share an interest in Montana’s future.
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