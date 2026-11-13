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Fall Season for Men’s Rugby comes to an end after loss to Belmont Abbey
By Via Wheeling University Athletics,,9 days ago
LEXINGTON, Va.(Nov. 7)- The Wheeling University Cardinals men's rugby team traveled to Lexington, Va. for a shot to earn 5th place in the Atlantic Rugby Conference with a win in the rematch over Belmont Abbey College Crusaders. The Cardinals hosted the Crusaders to begin the season on Sept. 5 with Belmont Abbey coming away with a 26-20 victory at Bishop Schmitt Field. Now just two months later, Wheeling and the Crusaders battled it out once again in another one score battle. And just like the first matchup, Belmont Abbey would come away with the victory but this time would end...