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Jung’s Self Quarter
7 days ago
(Even all these years later, it’s tough to differentiate this group from the Soul one.) Here’s the final grouping that focuses on the Self. This does feel like it’s very close to the soul, so it can be confusing. The difference that I can see is that there is a focus on influencing others through power in Self. The Soul is more emotional and has a bigger internal factor. You can tell how close the archetypes come to each other as we’ve moved along, which makes sense. If they cover the majority of the human psyche then you’ll have some slight overlap. Now, to complete the set.
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