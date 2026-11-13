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Women’s Rugby Travels to Face Mount Holyoke in Northeast Collegiate Cup
By Via Alfred University Athletics,,9 days ago
ALFRED, NY -- The Alfred University women's rugby team will wrap up its fall XVs season in the Northeast Collegiate Cup bowl game against Mount Holyoke College on Saturday night at 6:00pm. The match will take place in Canton, MA, at the Irish Cultural Centre. The bowl game will take place the same weekend as the NCR XVs National Championship Tournament hosted in Canton. Alfred University finished the regular season undefeated in the Upstate New York Women's Collegiate Rugby Conference (UNYCRC) to finish first in the Division III West standings with 19 points. Unfortunately, they fell to No. 1 ranked...