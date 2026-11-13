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Men’s Rugby to Conclude Fall Slate vs. Powerhouse Life University
By Via Army West Point,,8 days ago
WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point men’s rugby is set to take on Rugby East foe Life University in its fall season finale on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. from Anderson Rugby Complex. YouTube will provide the stream. The Black Knights enter the match 7-1 overall with a 4-1 mark against Rugby East opponents after winning their previous four contests. The Running Eagles head into the contest with a 4-2 overall record and 4-1 record in conference play. Army trails the all-time series 6-2 against Life University and is seeking its first win over the Running…