undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gov. Beshear announces increase repair money for rental properties hit by 2021 western KY tornadoes
By WDRB+WAVE Digital Staff,12 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB+WAVE) — It’s been nearly five years since devastating tornadoes swept across western Kentucky. Now, Gov. Andy Beshear believes a first-of-its-kind effort will soon provide relief for families in Mayfield. The 2021 disaster destroyed many homes and neighborhoods but also rental units. The governor said FEMA...
19