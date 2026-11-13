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Audio – Friday – 11-13-26
By Erren Harter,11 days ago
Feel Good Friday – Volunteerism meets Patriotism/Newsmaker: Lyon County Election Officer Amie Jones provides a post-election update/Newsmaker 2: United Way of the Flint Hills Director Whitney Johnson previews an upcoming chili cook-off and updates the ongoing United Way campaign./Newsmaker 3: Lucas Perez Leahy previews opening night of WEACT’s The Malted Falcon/Talk of Emporia: Amanda Ballard, Director of Theatre at EHS, and students will discuss their Nov 19, 20, and 21 performances of “Wild Heart”