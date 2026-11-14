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Tupac unreleased HOT97 interview from 1996 to be released on Netflix
By R. Sinclair,12 days ago
Tap into this important clip courtesy of our contributor community. Here is what the contributor had to say about this topic:. One of the most talked-about interviews in hip-hop history is back in the spotlight! The legendary Tupac Shakur (2Pac) interview with radio personality Angie Martinez is generating renewed interest as discussions surrounding its anticipated Netflix release bring attention to a remarkable moment in music history. Recorded in 1996, during one of the most influential periods of Tupac’s career, the interview offers a rare glimpse into the mind of one of hip-hop’s most iconic artists. For decades, fans have been fascinated by the unreleased portions of this historic conversation. Angie Martinez’s interview with Tupac remains an important piece of hip-hop history, offering insight into his personality, experiences, relationships, career, and perspective on the music industry.