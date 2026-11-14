undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Belmont Volleyball Falls in Five-Set Battle Against Bradley on Senior Night
11 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Belmont University volleyball team (14-12, 11-4 MVC) fell in a five-set battle against Bradley on Friday night inside the Curb Event Center. The Bruins claimed the opening and third sets but were unable to close out the match, falling 3-2. Prior to the match, Belmont recognized five graduating seniors for their contributions to the volleyball program. Entering the contest second in the Missouri Valley Conference standings, the Bruins faced fourth-place Bradley in a key conference matchup as the regular season nears its conclusion.