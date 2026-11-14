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Brown kicks Braves to fifth straight title in 16-13 win over Cody
By Dahl Erickson,12 days ago
The Star Valley Braves outlasted the Cody Broncs in a tight 16-13 final score to claim their fifth straight Wyoming 3A state football championship on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. It is the 13th straight season that either the Braves or the Broncs have won the championship and the fifth straight where Star Valley prevailed over Cody. It’s also the ninth straight win in the series for the Braves but it’s been far from easy with the last three contests overall decided by a combined nine points.
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