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Omaha Supernovas Unveil Pink ‘Home of the Heartland’ Jersey and New Headquarters for 2027
By tomseline,12 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Supernovas are putting their home city at the center of their 2027 season, unveiling a new pink “Home of the Heartland” alternate jersey, revamped Omaha-centric social branding, and the franchise’s new headquarters at the Waterford Building. Announced Friday, Nov. 13, the milestones strengthen the Supernovas’ presence in Omaha while celebrating the city and the regional fan base helping drive the growth of professional volleyball.