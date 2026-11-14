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Field Hockey: No. 1 seed Northwestern beats Saint Joseph’s, advances to second round of NCAA Tournament
By Nineth Kanieski Koso,12 days ago
Northwestern dominated in its first match of the NCAA 2026 DI Women’s Field Hockey Championship, beating Saint Joseph’s 5-0 on Friday. The Wildcats (19-2, 7-1 Big Ten) advanced to the second round after leaving the Hawks (12-10, 6-0 Atlantic 10) scoreless at Lakeside Field in a rematch of the 2024 NCAA Championship.