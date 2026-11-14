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Perry vs. Garrettsville football: Pirates record 45-0 rout, return to elite eight
By From staff,12 days ago
Perry coach Bob Gecewich said one thing that some people overlook with his football team is the cultural piece that exists within his team. “I think that’s one of the things that I enjoy the most here is that our players — every single one of them — contributes to our success on the field,” Gecewich said about his experience leading the Pirates’ football program.