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Kirtland vs. Hillsdale football: Tommy Caimi’s career night leads Hornets to 17th straight regional final
By John Kampfjkampf@news-herald.com,12 days ago
Tommy Caimi saved the best for last. Playing in his final game at Wilson Stadium on Nov. 13, the senior running back from Kirtland ran for a career-high 297 yards and four touchdowns as the Hornets overcame an uncharacteristic five turnovers to post a 36-27 come-from-behind win over Hillsdale in a Division VI regional semifinal.