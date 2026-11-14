\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1FhBA0_1H4X4oPy00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhBA0_1H4X4oPy00" width="1024" height="576" >\u003cp>\u003cb>THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES:\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Harper 27 Burton 7\u003c/p>\u003cp>Bellville 61 Houston Worthing 6 \u003c/p>\u003cp>Columbus 69 Little River Academy 17 \u003c/p>\u003cp>Franklin 73 Hempstead 0 \u003c/p>\u003cp>Thrall 28 Brazos Wallis 25 \u003c/p>\u003cp>Boling 61 Lexington 33 \u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Brenham Cubs 51 Arlington Seguin 13 \u003c/p>\u003cp>Magnolia 26 Cy Falls 35 \u003c/p>\u003cp>Waller 44 Cedar Park 41 \u003c/p>\u003cp>Friendswood 21 College Station 24 \u003c/p>\u003cp>A&M Consolidated 28 Richmond Randle 24 \u003c/p>\u003cp>Dayton 55 Montgomery 62 \u003c/p>\u003cp>Lake Creek 9 Texas City 14 \u003c/p>\u003cp>Nederland 39 Huntsville 42 \u003c/p>\u003cp>Sealy 7 China Spring 21 \u003c/p>\u003cp>Navasota 14 Stephenville 51 \u003c/p>\u003cp>La Grange 21 Houston Yates 45 \u003c/p>\u003cp>Giddings 8 Robinson 42 \u003c/p>\u003cp>Anderson-Shiro 15 East Bernard 54 \u003c/p>\u003cp>Weimar 22 Refugio 16 \u003c/p>\u003cp>Flatonia 35 Dilley 20 \u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>