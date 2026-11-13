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Jon Rosenthal names Railroad Commission transition team, priorities in first address
10 days ago
Subscribe to The Y’all — a weekly dispatch about the people, places and policies defining Texas, produced by Texas Tribune journalists living in communities across the state. Texas Railroad Commissioner-elect Jon Rosenthal will push to double the agency’s half-billion-dollar budget, raise employee wages, streamline permitting for responsible operators...