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Abigaiil Morris and Sammy Torres Head to DesignerCon Las Vegas for November 13-15 Fan Signings
By Troy Anderson,12 days ago
Abigaiil Morris is heading to DesignerCon Las Vegas, and there’s a reasonable chance she’ll leave with more collectibles than she arrived with. The adult entertainer and longtime designer toy enthusiast is teaming up with Sammy Torres for three days of fan signings at DesignerCon 2026, taking place November 13-15 at The Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas.