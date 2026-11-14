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Final Baltimore County council results flip GOP-held seats to Democrats
By KEITH DANIELS,12 days ago
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — The waiting ended Friday at the Baltimore County Board of Elections, where final results in two closely watched County Council races flipped longtime Republican-held seats to Democrats after all provisional and mail-in ballots were counted and certified. In the 5th District, Democratic challenger Shawn...
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