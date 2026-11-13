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Jenelle Evans Gets Restraining Order Against Ex David Eason Renewed Following Their Latest Breakup (Exclusive Details)
By The Ashley,11 days ago
David Eason has been ordered to stay away from Jenelle Evans…again. The Sun broke the news on Friday (and The Ashley can confirm) that the fired ‘Teen Mom’ star appeared in court in North Carolina on Thursday, seeking to get her existing protective order against David renewed. The Ashley can reveal that the judge did approve the renewal— likely because, according to The Ashley’s court source, David failed to show up at the court hearing!