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Millard South vs Millard North: How to watch NSAA playoff football game
By Ansley Gavlak, USA TODAY,8 days ago
One of the biggest rivalries in Nebraska high school football is happening twice this season. Millard South (10-1) and Millard North (10-1) will meet again in the NSAA Class A football semifinal on Friday, Nov. 13, with a trip to the state finals on the line. The two teams previously met in August, when Millard South edged out Millard North 35-34 in a thrilling season-opener.