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Save My SNAP coalition warns proposed federal rule could cut Michigan families’ benefits
By Courtney Bennett,12 days ago
Proposed federal changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program could cause some Michigan families to lose food assistance, prompting advocates to warn that the program is “a really crucial safety net.”. The Save My SNAP coalition is speaking out after proposed changes were introduced that would reduce eligibility for...
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