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Stalled train briefly disrupts westbound Skyline service between stations
By HNN Staff,12 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unoccupied train stalled between two westbound Skyline stations Friday, briefly disrupting service during the evening commute. At about 4:30 p.m., the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services alerted riders to closures at the Hālawa Aloha Stadium and Makalapa Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam stations. Riders from the...
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