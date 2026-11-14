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Nashville Man Killed in Howard County Crash on Cornbridge Road
By Vince Quintana,11 days ago
Justin Wade Wescott, 21, of Nashville, was killed the morning of Nov. 11 in a two-vehicle crash on Cornbridge Road in rural Howard County. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary Arkansas State Police report, cited by Hope Prescott, says Wescott traveled left of center in a 2026 Volkswagen and struck a 2023 Nissan. The crash happened at 7:45 a.m. Trooper Acxsel Rios was the investigating officer.
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