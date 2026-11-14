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Man Pronounced Dead Following Reported Stabbing
By MCS Staff,12 days ago
Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing reported in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard in the Briggs Chaney area. According to preliminary information from police, officers from the 3rd District responded to the location at approximately 9:50pm for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.