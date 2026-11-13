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The Frenzy Behind California’s Midterms: DOJ’s Attempted Interference with California’s Elections
By Mady McClung,11 days ago
On the eve of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, the Trump Administration filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court asking to withhold 20,000 of California’s mail-in ballots to assess claims that they were cast by noncitizens. This follows a weeks-long attempt from the Department of Justice to disenfranchise California voters, in suits which were denied by federal courts on Oct. 28 and Oct. 30.
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