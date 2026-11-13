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The New Don in Town is a Wolf! The University of San Francisco will be Adopting a New Mascot Spring 2027
By Emily Chen,11 days ago
On Oct. 30 President Salvador D. Aceves announced that the University of San Francisco will be adopting a new mascot for athletic events, games and campus activities, beginning in spring of 2027. Our new mascot will still be referred to as the Don, but instead of the Don Francisco we’ve seen at basketball games, it’ll be a wolf.